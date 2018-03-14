Josephine County middle school students arrested for threats

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Two students were arrested in connection with alleged threats targeting a local school.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve been conducting an ongoing investigation into violent threats made at Lincoln Savage Middle School.
After working with school district officials, JSCO announced they’ve arrested two students for disorderly conduct. They were lodged at the Josephine County Juvenile Detention Center on March 14.
The case will be forwarded on to the Josphine County District Attorney’s Office.
JSCO provided no further details about the incident.