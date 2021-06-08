Josephine County moves down to ‘Moderate Risk’ category

SALEM, Ore. – Josephine County’s COVID-19 risk level is moving from “High” to “Moderate.”
The county will leave behind Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, and eight other counties still in the “High Risk” category.
“Oregon is so close to more fully reopening our economy, and I am grateful to everyone who has stepped up to get vaccinated. We will soon need to reach fewer than 100,000 Oregonians to achieve our statewide vaccination goal of 70% and lift the county risk level framework,” said Governor Kate Brown. “But, for unvaccinated individuals, COVID-19 remains as large a threat as it ever was. With more contagious variants spreading, far too many Oregonians are still being hospitalized when they could be protected with a vaccine. If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go get your shot today. It’s never been easier to get an appointment, and you may just win $1 million through the Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign.”
A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here. Changes are effective on Wednesday, June 9.
When 70% of eligible Oregonians receive their COVID-19 vaccination dose, the state will lift all risk level health and safety restrictions.