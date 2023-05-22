Josephine County police search for woman last seen by family in April

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Josephine County Sheriff’s Office says it’s currently searching for a woman who hasn’t been seen by her family since April.

According to police, Hope Hoover, 31, was last seen on April 8 on Jerome Prairie Road.

Hope is described as a white female, 5-feet-7-inches tall, 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123 and reference case number 23-12169.

