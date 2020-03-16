Josephine County postpones trials in response to COVID-19 outbreak

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – All civil trials, criminal trials and hearings will be postponed in Josephine County, with the exclusion of in-custody speedy trials.
Josephine County Circuit Court said effective on March 17, “All hearings are continued to a date not prior to March 27, 2020 with the exception of the following: in-custody arraignments, probable cause hearings, probation violation hearings, plea hearings, grand jury proceedings or preliminary hearings on felony indictments, civil commitment hearings, protective custody order hearings, shelter hearings, delinquency in-custody initial appearances, 10-day review hearings and 28/56 day review hearings for in-custody youth; protective order applications; contested protective order hearings; immediate danger motions and hearings, temporary guardianship/conservatorship hearings; treatment court proceedings, as determined necessary by the Presiding Judge.”
The court itself will remain open and they’re reportedly taking measures to maintain a safe and sanitary space for employees and citizens.