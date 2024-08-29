Josephine County Public Health investigating local cases of E. coli

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Public health experts in Josephine County are investigating several cases of E. coli.

Officials do not believe the source of the bacteria is linked to any local business, park, or recreational waterway.

While E. coli is common, some strains can cause serious disease. Officials say the local cases are of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause diarrhea and other symptoms.

According to Josephine County Public Health, “most infected people get watery or bloody diarrhea and stomach cramps within one to 10 days of exposure to the bacteria. Most infected people get better on their own within five to seven days. However, some get a more severe illness that damages their kidneys.”

Experts recommend several steps to prevent E. coli infections:

Practice good overall hygiene with special attention to good handwashing.

Wash your hands after touching animals or their environments.

Keep what you eat and drink away from animals.

Cook meats thoroughly. Prevent raw meat from contacting other food. Do this by washing hands, utensils, cutting boards, and surfaces after use to prepare meat.

Avoid consuming raw and unpasteurized dairy and juice products.

Avoid school and childcare attendance, food handling and patient care if you are ill. People with diarrhea should not go to school or childcare, handle food or care for patients.

More information can be found on the CDC’s website.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.