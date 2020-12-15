Josephine County reports 12th COVID-19-related death

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Health officials are reporting another COVID-19-related death in Josephine County.
On Tuesday morning, Josephine County Public Health said the county’s 12th death was a 94-year-old man who tested positive on December 3 and died on December 14. He passed away while hospitalized at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. He reportedly had underlying health conditions.
As of December 15, the Oregon Health Authority said there were 839 COVID-19 cases reported in Josephine County.