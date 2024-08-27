Josephine County residents make their voices heard on new ODF fire map

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – More than 100 Josephine County residents came together to have their voices heard on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s new Oregon Wildfire Hazard Map.

The Josephine County board of commissioners invited the public to take part in a public meeting between leaders from more than a dozen Oregon counties and representatives from ODF and Oregon State University.

The meeting aimed to discuss the newest draft of the wildfire hazard map, which many counties have voiced concerns about.

Josephine County encouraged residents to provide questions or comments to the commissioners prior to the meeting.

The current draft of the wildfire hazard map went live for public review and comment on July 18th.

It closed Sunday, August 18th.

The official map can be viewed here.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.