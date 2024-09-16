Josephine County Residents Targeted in Jury Duty Phone Scam

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Phone scammers have been targeting residents of Josephine County for the past four months, posing as police officers and demanding money for alleged jury duty violations.

Grants Pass resident Wendy King received a call from someone claiming to be from the police department, stating she was being charged with contempt of court and failure to appear for jury duty. The scammer had personal information that led King to initially believe them. However, she realized it was a scam when they instructed her to purchase money orders at local grocery stores or face arrest.

“I really think they are targeting older people who have never been arrested. Who would not realize that this is not how the police ever do things.” King says.

Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniels warns that police will never call and ask for money. “They are just in it for money and law enforcement does not operate that way. We do not make phone calls to solicit money for some alleged wrongdoing or bad act.” He advises residents to hang up immediately and not reveal any information. If unsure, residents can always call the police directly to verify the situation.

