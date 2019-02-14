Josephine County settles dispute with OnTrack

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Josephine County settled a dispute with southern Oregon’s largest addiction recovery organization.
Back in October of last year, the county terminated its contract with OnTrack, after the county said an audit found the agency was billing the county for clients that weren’t eligible for services.
The county initially demanded OnTrack to pay $138,000. The two sides settled at $132,000. A potential new contract is still being discussed.
“Before OnTrack provides services to certain clients, the county would need to approve the provision of those services or else the county wouldn’t reimburse afterward,” said County Legal Counsel Wally Hicks.
If the contract is approved, it would last through June of this year. Commissioners could vote on the new contract within the next few weeks.
