Josephine County Sheriff looking for missing 32-year-old woman

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help looking for a missing 32-year-old woman.

According to police, Breawna Turner was last seen in the Cave Junction area on August 9.

Her last known residence was in Takilma, but Breawna was known to frequent the Grants Pass, Merlin, and Murphy areas.

She is described as 5 foot 1 inch with brown eyes and hair. Police say Breawna does not have a phone or a vehicle.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

