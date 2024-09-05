Josephine County Sheriff searching for missing 41-year-old woman

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help looking for a missing Grants Pass woman.

Police say 41-year-old Cambryn Dawn Courson was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 1500 block of Harbeck Road. She is believed to have left the area on foot.

She is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

The sheriff’s office says Cambryn does not have a cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office at 541-474-5123.

