Josephine County Sheriff’s Office hiring following levy passing

Josephine County, Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is hiring! At this time, it’s looking for 20 people to join its team. This all comes after the public safety levy passed in May’s special election.
While working in jail or law enforcement can seem exciting, Sheriff Dave Daniel said it takes a certain level of professionalism to succeed in the role. If you think you’re up to the job, the sheriff has a few things he wants you to know.
“It’s very important that we take our time in finding the right people. I’m not just going to fill these positions with just anybody,” said Sheriff Dave Daniel.
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel has been waiting for this moment for years — being able to hire an additional 20 people his department. For that reason, he’s making sure these new hires are exactly what they’ve been looking for to fit their team.
“We do have some difficulties at times, obviously in different situations. You have to be able to adapt, adjust to certain situations and at the end of the day make some split-second decisions that are obviously very important,” he said.
The opportunity to grow his team became possible after finally snagging 52% of the votes on a public safety levy on May’s ballot. Levy attempts had previously failed repeatedly in the last several years.
“Law enforcement – it’s a very professional career. It’s a very honorable career,” he said.
Though positions for hire don’t require any previous experience in law enforcement to apply, that doesn’t mean the selection process will be a cakewalk.
“Be willing to work hard and be well-rounded. That’s really the most important,” he said.
Applicants must be able to pass a background check among other criteria.
“They have to be able to pass a psych exam, a psychological test and they also have to be physically fit. Running, jogging, pushing and pulling heavy weights – things like that,” he said.
Though the sheriff’s office is streamlining the process to get the new hires in as quickly as they can, Sheriff Daniel said his department is working to ensure the new members of his team can live up to the promise of the levy, something the department’s been waiting on for years.
“It takes time though, I do ask for the public’s patience in passing the levy. There’s still a lot of things I have to do and are required to do to make sure we get the right applicant,” he said.
If you’re interested in applying for one of the twenty positions at the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office,
you can apply online to Josephine County Human Resources.