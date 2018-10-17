Josephine County terminates contract with OnTrack

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Josephine County has terminated its contract with substance abuse treatment provider OnTrack.
The Josephine County Board of Commissioners issued the following statement on Wednesday, October 17:
“On October 16, 2018, the Board of Josephine County Commissioners voted to immediately terminate its contract with substance abuse treatment provider OnTrack. The County entered into the current contract with OnTrack in September 2017 to provide outpatient and residential services for indigent persons. The Board voted to terminate the contract after County personnel conducted an audit of OnTrack’s financial records that focused on client eligibility for services billed.
“Commissioner Lily Morgan stated: ‘The County has an obligation to our citizens to ensure that pass through funds are spent according to the law and in compliance with contracts. Based on the results of the County’s audit, we cannot continue this contract.’”
