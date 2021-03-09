Josephine County’s COVID risk level will be downgraded

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – There’s positive news in store for businesses in Josephine County hurt by the pandemic.
Josephine County was able to drop from the “extreme” COVID-19 risk category to “high” as the county case rate decreased below 200 cases per 100,000 people.
Starting Friday, indoor dining will be allowed but occupancy will be limited to 25% of the maximum capacity or 50 people, whichever is smaller. Theaters and similar indoor entertainment establishments along with indoor recreation and fitness establishments will be subject to identical capacity limits.
In addition, people will be allowed to visit the inside of long-term care facilities like nursing homes.
“We are glad to see COVID-19 numbers trending downward in Josephine County, so much so that we can safely move from the Extreme Risk to the High Risk category and begin to see some aspects of daily life returning to normal,” said Mike Weber, Josephine County Public Health director. “This move will give our residents more freedom to support local businesses, and we ask that they do so while following established safety measures so that the county can continue to see its numbers drop.”
Even with the relaxed rules for restaurants and retailers, curbside pick-up is still encouraged.
Neighboring Jackson County’s COVID-19 risk level hasn’t been publicly announced by the governor’s office, but even if it creeps back to “extreme” from the present “high,” there won’t be any changes made immediately due to a two-week grace period for counties moving back to the “extreme” category.
County risk levels will be assessed every two weeks.
For a PDF copy of the sector risk level guidance chart, visit: https://sharedsystems.dhsoha.state.or.us/DHSForms/Served/le3461.pdf