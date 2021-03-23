Josephine, Klamath, Douglas, Lake Counties allowed to expand vaccine eligibility

SALEM, Ore. – Josephine, Klamath, and numerous other counties were allowed to expand the group of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.
The Oregon Health Authority said while most of the state is currently vaccinating people 65 and older along with childcare providers and teachers, a number of counties were approved by the state to expand vaccination opportunities to “Group 6,” which includes adults 45-64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk.
The counties are Baker, Benton, Deschutes, Douglas, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lincoln, Linn, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Polk, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Yamhill.
Group 6 includes the following:
- Adults 45-64 with one or more underlying health conditions with increased risk*
- Migrant and seasonal farmworkers
- Seafood and agricultural workers
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living
- Individuals experiencing houselessness (sheltered and unsheltered)
- People currently displaced by wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- Pregnant people 16 and older
*Underlying health conditions with increased risk as defined by the Centers for Disease Control
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant or HIV
- Obesity (BMI greater than or equal to 30 kg/m2
- Pregnancy
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Counties that haven’t been approved to move on to Group 6 will do so on March 29.
The OHA’s vaccine sequencing infographic can be found HERE.