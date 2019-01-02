Joyride ends with murder charge for Texas teen

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC/NBC) – A 14-year-old driver blamed for a deadly crash in Texas is charged with murder.
The teen, behind the wheel of an SUV, blew a red light in Houston Monday, going at least 60 miles an hour, according to sheriff’s deputies—slamming into a Ford truck, killing the driver, a 45-year-old woman.
Investigators say the 14-year-old driver swiped his father’s GMC Acadia for a joyride with some friends, making a dangerous decision to prank another driver, who went after the teens.
Lt. Susan Cotter with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, “It’s alleged that the juveniles which are in the GMC Acadia had thrown eggs at another person’s car and that person was chasing after them.”
The teen driver suffered a broken ankle.
The sheriff says he’s been booked into the county juvenile detention center.
Another teen in the SUV suffered minor injuries. A third was not hurt.
Deputies say the teens told them the driver they egged pulled a gun while chasing the SUV.
Investigators are speaking to that driver.