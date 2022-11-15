Judge blocks rule Title 42 rule that allowed expulsion of migrants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – A federal judge blocked a rule that makes it easier to expel migrants Tuesday. It’s called Title 42.

Drafted by the Trump administration, the rule gave authorities broader ability to push migrants out of the U.S. due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Biden administration has also relied on it to help curb an increase in migration at the border.

More than one million migrants have been expelled under Title 42.

But Tuesday, a judge ruled it violates the Administrative Procedure Act.

Without Title 42 in place, all migrants arrested at the border must be processed under immigration law.

Unaccompanied children have always been exempt from expulsion under the rule.