Judge exonerates Oregon man imprisoned for murder

LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) – A 59-year-old Oregon man was released after 29 years in jail after a judge ordered he be released or retried for murder. Some have called his conviction a miscarriage of justice.
Frank Gable walked out of the correctional facility in Lansing, Kansas Friday. His wife was waiting to greet him.
In May, a federal judge determined an Oregon judge improperly excluded another man’s confession to the murder Gable was convicted of.
The brothers of the victim have never believed Gable was guilty and helped Oregon public defenders in challenging the conviction. And Gable has maintained his innocence.
“We don’t really want to talk about the case or nothing, just glad to be out,” Gable said. “I’m thankful to the judge for exonerating me. Just really looking at the case finally and seeing really what happened with the state police and the D.A.’s office. They did a lot of dirty stuff. It’s just really emotional, you know.”
Gable will be on federal supervision over an unrelated firearms conviction.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Department of Justice is appealing the ruling that released Gable.