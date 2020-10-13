Judge set to rule on Breonna Taylor case grand juror

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE/NBC) – Attorneys for the Breonna Taylor grand juror who wishes to come forward say they are awaiting a judge’s ruling and pointing out inconsistencies in what Attorney General Daniel Cameron is saying, and doing, about the case.
Kevin Glogower, the grand juror’s attorney, said in his motion that Cameron “cannot choose to part from the rules in disclosing information and then use his position to prevent others from responding to his misleading remarks.”
In a news conference Tuesday morning, Glogower talked about some facts that concern him about the grand jury proceedings.
Glogower told the press, “What Mr. Cameron stated in his press conference back on September 23rd is not supported by what’s in those recordings. He made mention six or so times that the grand jury was given absolutely everything on this matter which is clearly not the case when you look at the grand jury recordings.”
Community activists also present at the news conference brought up another grand juror who they said is “monitoring the situation in court.” They said that juror, so far, has not sought legal representation but might be interested in joining grand juror number one in their quest to come forward.
Judge Annie O’Connell is expected to rule at any time.