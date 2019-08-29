Judge to decide if Dennis Day homicide suspect is fit to stand trial

MEDFORD, Ore. – The attorney for the man accused of killing former Disney Mouseketeer Dennis Day has filed paperwork requesting a hearing to determine if Daniel Burda is fit to stand trial. It’s just one of the new developments in this bizarre case that began last summer.
Daniel Burda is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, abuse of a corpse and identity theft.
According to a police affidavit obtained by the Oregonian, Burda told police last July he shoved then 75-year-old Dennis Day to the ground in his Phoenix home. Then hid the former Disney Mouseketeer under a massive pile of clothes.
State police found a body this April that’s believed to be Day’s.
On August 29, Burda’s attorney, Christine Herbert, filed new paperwork requesting a hearing to determine if Burda is mentally fit to stand trial. She attached a 21-page psychological examination. NBC5 News was unable to acquire a copy, as it isn’t part of the public record.
The outspoken Burda pleaded not guilty to the crimes last month.
Last week, his attorney also requested the court move the pending trial out of Jackson County, citing extensive media coverage. The D.A.’s office asked the judge to deny the motion because it’s a high profile case that has received media coverage across Oregon and the world.
The D.A.’s office requested the judge reject the motion to move the case to another county. It said Burda will be ensured a fair trial through jury selection.
The judge has not ruled on the request.