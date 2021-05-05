Judge tosses CDC’s eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — A federal judge Wednesday struck down the national moratorium on evictions.
Washington, D.C. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich ruled the CDC’s national eviction moratorium aimed at helping victims of the pandemic hold onto their homes exceeds the agency’s authority and should be vacated.
Judge Friedrich emphasized that while Congress had ratified earlier extensions of the moratorium order, it had not done so for the latest extension which expires on June 30th.
It’s still unclear what the immediate impact of the ruling will be.
The Department of Justice has filed an appeal on the ruling.