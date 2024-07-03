Judge tosses Christian Non-Profit’s Lawsuit

MEDFORD, Ore.- A federal judge has dismissed a local Christian Non-Profit’s lawsuit against the State Department of Education after it was stripped of $400,000 in grants.

As NBC5 news reported earlier this year, Youth 71-Five Ministries filed a lawsuit against the state after receiving grants from Oregon’s Youth Community Investment Grant program for years.

The lawsuit says a new rule prohibits faith-based organizations from receiving grants if they prefer members of their own faith as employees or volunteers.

But earlier this week, Medford Federal Judge Mark D. Clarke dismissed the case.

Attorneys representing the organization have filed an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

They’re asking the court to uphold the organization’s freedom to hire people who share its faith.

Calls to Youth 71-Five Ministries on Wednesday were not returned.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.