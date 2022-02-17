Judge: Trump, Ivanka, Don Jr. must appear for deposition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – A New York judge ordered former President Donald Trump and two of his children to answer questions under oath in the state’s civil probe of the Trump Organization.

State Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled Mr. Trump and his two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr., must comply with subpoenas issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is looking into whether to file a civil suit against the Trump Organization over allegedly inflated financial statements.

Lawyers for the Trumps contend the attorney general wants to question the trio to improperly gather evidence in a related criminal probe by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Justice Engoron noted that the Trumps can invoke their Fifth Amendment rights if they have concerns about self-incrimination. He gave the green light depositions to be within the next three weeks.

James celebrated the ruling in a statement, saying, “Today, justice prevailed.”

The attorney for the Trump children, Alan Futerfas, said there” is a likelihood” they will appeal the decision.