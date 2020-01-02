Julián Castro drops out of presidential race

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Julián Castro is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.
Castro’s campaign confirmed to NBC News Thursday morning that he is suspending his campaign.
The former HUD secretary and San Antonio mayor was the only Latino candidate running for president.
The 45 year old struggled at the polls, rarely exceeding two percent in national surveys.
Castro tweeted, “It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts. I hope you’ll join me in that fight.”