Juneteenth celebrated at Pear Blossom Saturday

Posted by Kade Stirling June 16, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – Community members in Medford came together to observe and celebrate Juneteenth.

For the fourth year in a row, Black Alliance and Social Empowerment, or BASE, held a celebration of freedom for all Americans at Pear Blossom park in Medford.

Food trucks and black-owned businesses surrounded the lawn area, where there was live music and dancing.

Community organizations and City of Medford Police also had booths with information and activities for the kids.

Organizers say the event has grown substantially since their first year.

It was about ten people,” says Vance Beach from BASE. 

so today to see hundreds if not going to be thousands of people out here today truly shows how remarkable our community is.

Music and festivities ran from 11 am to 7pm.

Jess Freedman with BASE said the event is “a blend of celebration and education.”

You’ll see booths throughout that are trying to convey the history that we’re celebrating here. 

 

