Juneteenth observed at Southern Oregon University

ASHLAND, Ore. – The Juneteenth Flag is flying over SOU’s Ashland campus after a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Southern Oregon University students joined community members on the front lawn of Churchill Hall at 11 a.m. to commemorate the official end of slavery in the United States.

Though the emancipation proclamation had been issued more than two years prior, it was not enforced in Galveston, Texas until June 19, 1869.

SOU’s Assistant Professor of Digital Media, Vaun Monroe spoke about the importance of honoring and celebrating the day.

“The school decided to raise the Juneteenth flag, add it to the other flag that they fly,” Monroe said. “I think in these times now that’s actually a pretty righteous powerful statement.”

Demetrius Davis-Boucher, a public relations spokesperson for the university’s Black Student Union also expressed the importance of Juneteenth.

It is important for students to be seen, to be heard, and to have our voices be lifted. Not just for freedom, but like in general moving forward, as we grow as a country and as a community.

Speeches and remarks were followed by the raising of the Juneteenth flag and the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” which is often referred to as the Black National Anthem.

