Junior chefs turn up the heat during friendly competition

Ashland, Ore.– The competition was heating up yesterday as junior chefs faced off against each other in the Ashland Culinary Festival.
The competition – in it’s second year – held four teams from three schools across the Rogue Valley. Ashland, North Medford and Grants Pass High School all participated. South Medford did have a team but unfortunately had to cancel last minute due to illness allowing another team from Ashland to quickly step up to compete.
Each chef received a college scholarship for competing. The winning team also received $1,200 to go towards their school’s culinary program.
“This is about supporting the youth and their future jobs and internship possibilities,” said Kelsey Frantz, project and special events coordinator for the Ashland Chamber of Commerce. “And getting great work experience and this is just one step to executing technical skills in the culinary field.”
The junior chefs from North Medford High School were crowned winners of this years event. The culinary festival will conclude today with the final rounds of the chef competition at the Ashland Hills Hotel.