Jury selection complete in trial of Derek Chauvin

The former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded not guilty to second and third-degree murder charges in the killing of George Floyd
After 11 days of questioning, the trial of Derek Chauvin finally reached a full panel of 15 jurors
While their identities will remain hidden for the duration of the trial, here is what the court has revealed there are six men and nine women on the panel, nine self-identify as white’ four as black, and two as mixed race
Race is likely to take center-stage as the trial moves forward.
Video of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes sparked riots in Minneapolis and worldwide protests calling for racial justice in policing.
Minnesota State Senator Patricia Torres Ray said, “I think there is a lot of racism and a lot of divide.”
The City of Minneapolis is on edge as many say they are fearful of a repeat of last summer
Minneapolis resident Jimmy Mills said, “I’d hate to see what the end result is going to be because you’re not going to peace the people.”
Opening statements are set for Monday, March 29th. Testimony is expected to take several weeks and then the final decision will fall on the men and women of the jury.
If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.