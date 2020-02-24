Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty on Monday to new felony charges.
Earlier this month the former “Empire” actor was indicted by a grand jury for making false reports.
A little over a year ago Smollett told police he was attacked by two men because he is black and openly gay.
But Chicago police say he staged the entire incident to gain publicity, which Smollett still denies.
In March of 2019, prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against Smollett, upsetting Chicago police and the city’s mayor.
These new charges come after a special prosecutor was assigned to re-investigate the case.
Smollett is also facing charges in federal court where the city of Chicago is seeking to recover expenses incurred while investigating the case.