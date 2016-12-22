Just three days to donate to the Salvation Army

Medford, Ore.– There are just three days left to donate to the Salvation Army red kettle bell ringers and they need your help to reach their fundraising goal.
The Salvation Army hopes to raise $140,000 this year. And while they say the community has been extremely generous this holiday season they still need about $15,000 to cover the services they provide all year long.
“We are assisting from food boxes, a homeless feeding breakfast, we also provide with our shelter program, we do utility assistance,” says Major Jason Koenig of the Salvation Army. “That penny that quarter that dollar, it all adds up.”
All of the money dropped into red kettles in Jackson County stays in Jackson County. Some of the money raised so far has gone to cover just over $22,000 worth of food gift cards for those in need.
