Justice Dept. announces takedown of dark web drug market

Washington, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. Justice Department has announced the takedown of “Alpha-Bay,” which it calls the dark web’s largest market.
It facilitated the sale of illegal items, including drugs.
The founder of Alpha-Bay, Alexandre Cazes, reportedly committed suicide while in custody in Thailand after being arrested on behalf of the United States.
The Justice Department says authorities filed charges including narcotics distribution against Cazes in June…
As of early this year, the department says there were hundreds of vendors advertising heroin and fentanyl on Cazes’ Alpha-Bay.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “The ability of these drugs to so instantaneously end these promising lives is reminder to us of just how incredibly dangerous these synthetic opioids are, especially when purchased anonymously from dark spaces on internet, and this is likely one of the most important criminal investigations of this entire year.”
The Justice Department is also seeking the seizure of Cazes’ assets and his wife’s assets.