Justice Ginsburg back at work

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back on the bench.
According to the court press office, the 85-year-old has returned to work at the building for the first time since lung cancer surgery in late December.
Ginsburg is attending the justices’ Friday closed-door conference at which they’re weighing whether to add new cases and finalizing opinions in cases argued in the fall.
Ginsburg missed six days of arguments and three private conferences as she recuperated from the surgery.
The court has said she participated in the court’s work despite her absence.