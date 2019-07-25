Juul e-cigarette marketing called into question by legislators

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Vaping giant Juul’s co-founder says that his company never intended its electronic cigarette to be used by underage teenagers.
Juul co-founder James Monsees appeared before a House oversight subcommittee Thursday in Washington, D.C.
Mr. Monsees told committee members Juul was developed for adult smokers who want to quit smoking traditional cigarettes.
He stressed the company never wanted non-nicotine users to ever use Juul products.
Monsees did acknowledge that the use of e-cigarettes by underage Americans is a huge problem.
Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi opened the hearing saying he is extremely concerned about Juul’s marketing tactics in targeting youth. “We don’t want any underage consumer using this product,” Krishnamoorthi said. “We need to work together to make sure that no underage consumers use this product. It is terrible for our business, it is terrible for public health, it is terrible for our reputation. None of this is good stuff.”
Monsees stated, “Juul labs isn’t big tobacco. We are here to eliminate its product: the cigarette. Our difference from tobacco manufacturers is fundamental. First, our product does not involve burning tobacco, which unleashes 7,000 chemicals, at least 250 of which are known to be harmful. Juul products do contain nicotine, which is addictive. But it is not directly responsible for the many diseases associated with smoking.”
Marlboro-maker Altria owns a 35 percent stake in Juul, valuing the company at $38 billion.