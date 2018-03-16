Juvenile charged with attempted murder, rape in N. California

DUNSMUIR, Calif. – Police in northern California say a juvenile suspect allegedly strangled an elderly woman and stole her car.
According to the Sisksiyou County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly woman in Dunsmuir called them to report an unidentified suspect broke into her home on Butterfly Avenue in the early morning hours of March 15. The male stole several valuable items and stole the woman’s vehicle before fleeing the area.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found out the suspect allegedly strangled the woman and tried to sexually assault her.
Later, the sheriff’s office learned the suspect withdrew money by using the victim’s stolen bank card.
Eventually, a deputy found the vehicle on Shasta Avenue. A male juvenile and female juvenile inside the vehicle were taken into custody.
SCSO said the male juvenile was taken to a local youth correctional facility and charged with attempted murder, home invasion robbery, burglary, grand theft, false imprisonment, kidnapping, elder abuse and attempted rape.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call SCSO at 530-841-2900.