Juvenile shot at Grants Pass park

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A juvenile was shot on New Year’s Eve at a Grants Pass park.

Police said on at about 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 31, there was an apparent disturbance at Morrison Centennial Park. At one point, someone pulled out a gun and shot a male juvenile.

Everyone involved fled the scene and the boy was found alone after the shooting with a severe gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is now reported to be in stable condition.

The juvenile who shot the boy has been identified, but police don’t know where they are.

Officers said, “The Grants Pass Police would like to assure all citizens this is an isolated incident involving these two juveniles, and there does not appear to be any further risk to the public. Due to the individuals involved all being under age, names and further information will be withheld at this time. “

The investigation is ongoing.