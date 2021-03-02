Juveniles accused of burglarizing Yreka’s Masonic lodge

YREKA, Calif. – Two juveniles are accused of breaking into a Masonic lodge in Yreka and stealing antiques from the building.
The Yreka Police Department said on February 15, there was a break-in reported at the Howard Masonic Lodge #37 on Third Street. The lodge was vandalized and numerous items were stolen, including swords and scrolls dating back to the 1800s. The value of the stolen items was estimated to be about $8,000.
On February 25, police searched a Yreka home and found some items that were taken from the lodge, including the swords.
Officers also went to another home down the street and found headphones that were stolen from a disabled person about a month ago.
Two juvenile males were taken into custody for the burglary and theft. Additional charges may be added.
No further information about the case was provided by police.