K.F.P.D officers involved in fatal shooting justified, grand jury says

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The officers involved in a fatal shooting in Klamath Falls have been cleared of wrongdoing.

It happened on the evening of August 4, 2022, at an apartment complex in the 200 block of South Broad Street in Klamath Falls.

Police officers were responding to a call where a man was allegedly chasing his brother with a knife. The victim already had wounds to his face.

The Klamath County District Attorney’s Office said when officers arrived at the scene, they found the injured victim outside the apartment complex. They also found the suspected assailant, identified as Mathew Vaughn.

When he was found in a nearby alley, Vaughn charged at officers while holding a knife. That’s when two officers opened fire, killing him.

In accordance with established protocol, all of the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave.

On September 7, 2022, a grand jury in Klamath County unanimously cleared police officers after a fatal officer-involved shooting last month.