K Street closed after reports of an alleged murder suicide

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a gunshot victim on K Street Sunday morning. Police and paramedics responded quickly. Authorities said they found a woman and her 8-year-old son with gunshot wounds. Both were quickly transported to Three Rivers Medical center.
Authorities said the woman died after she was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center, and the 8-year-old died from his injuries as doctors were preparing him to be flown to Oregon Health and Science University in Portland.
K Street between 8th and 9th Streets were closed for several hours while authorities investigated the scene.
For now, The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said this incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide.
