K9 finds over 3 pounds of meth in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A California man was arrested at a local hotel after he was found with over three pounds of methamphetamine.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they recently worked with Oregon State Police and Homeland Security Investigations on a case involving 35-year-old Ronnie Markey Olloque.
On August 11, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Team detectives arrested Olloque at the Best Western Hotel in Grants Pass.
Using K9 “Match,” over three pounds of methamphetamine was found hidden inside a box in a vehicle associated with Olloque. $5,700 was also found.
Olloque was charged with unlawful delivery and possession of methamphetamine.