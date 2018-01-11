K9 Jack get shout-out from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

MEDFORD, Ore. – Starting off the New Year, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is particularly proud their drug detection dog’s performance in 2017.
Drug-sniffing K9 Jack and his partner, Deputy Tim Kennedy, responded to 109 calls last year.
With their help, police seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.5 ounces of cocaine, 3.79 grams if psilocybin mushrooms, 111 pounds of marijuana, 5 handguns and more than $42,000 in suspected illicit cash.
The sheriff’s office said the numbers are made more impressive by the fact K9 Jack didn’t start with JSCO until March 1, 2017.
K9 Jack, a Retriever-Labrador mix, is a “three scent” dog, trained to detect meth, cocaine and opiates. He’s not trained to detect marijuana.
Deputy Kennedy and Jack are just one of three K9 teams working with the sheriff’s office. The other two patrol canines are used for building and area searches, felony car stops, suspect apprehension, handler protection and evidence searches.
All K9 handlers work patrol shifts, available for callouts 34 hours a day. They’re also available to assist other agencies when requested.