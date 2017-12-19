K9 Titan to receive body armor

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Thanks to an anonymous donor, a local police dog will receive protective body armor.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Titan will get a bullet and stab-resistant vest from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s. Titan’s $950 was sponsored anonymously and should be delivered in about eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. helps bring down the cost of the vests, which are valued between $1,744 and $2,283. More information about the program can be found on its website, http://www.vik9s.org.