K9 Titan receives bullet-proof vest

Central Point, Ore. — A local police dog is more prepared for his duties with a brand-new protective vest, thanks to anonymous donors.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Titan was the recipient of a custom-fit bullet and stab-resistant vest from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s. Titan’s $950 was sponsored anonymously and delivered to the office on Tuesday.

Dep. Tracy Lenhardt has been Titan’s handler for the past three years. He said he submitted the application because he felt that Titan deserved to be protected like human officers.

“We spend so much time and money on the dog and the training of them, it’s senseless to put them in a situation where they would run and get injured or killed when we have the opportunity to protect them like we get protected,” Dep. Lenhardt said. “It’s a no-brainer.”

Dep. Lenhardt said it is not often that Titan is put in life-threatening situations, but the occasion could always arise. Now, Titan will be better prepared to face any danger the job can bring.

