Kabul attack caught on camera

The chair of an Afghan peace council was speaking about the horrors of war when gunfire erupted nearby.
There were several important leaders at the ceremony including the second-highest-ranking executive in the Afghan government.
People panicked and the gunfire escalated.
At least 32 people were killed and at least 55 others were injured. All were civilians.
The political leaders escaped.
The gunmen fled to an apartment building under construction where they were attacked by Afghan security forces.
The Taliban denied they were behind the attack, but ISIS in Afghanistan has vowed war on Shiites there and claimed responsibility.