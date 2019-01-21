Kamala Harris announces White House bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Another Democrat makes a 2020 bid official, while others eyeing the presidential race visit high-profile events honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
Senator Kamala Harris made it official. “The future of our country depends on you, and millions of others lifting our voices to fight for our American values. That’s why I’m running for president of the United States,” she announced.
The Democrat from California is the third senator to enter the 2020 primary field, joining Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who have launched exploratory committees.
Sen. Warren said, “I think this is terrific. Democrats are full of ideas and full of energy and that’s how we’re going to make real change in this country.”
Monday was also busy for those rumored to be eyeing 2020 bids. Some, attending Martin Luther King Day events.
Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, and Cory Booker of New Jersey in the early primary state of South Carolina.
Sen. Booker said, “We are gathered together because we believe in this democracy. We know that in this country the power of the people is always greater than the people in power.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden was at an MLK Day breakfast in Washington. And at the same event was former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who recently re-registered as a Democrat.
“Whatever the next year brings for Joe and me,” Bloomberg said, “I know we’ll both keep our eyes on the real prize, electing a Democrat to the White House in 2020.”
The first contest of 2020, the Iowa Caucuses, are just over one year away—next February 3rd.