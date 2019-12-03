Kamala Harris ends presidential bid

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) –Senator Kamala Harris announced she’s ending her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.
The California Democrat e-mailed supporters Tuesday saying she doesn’t have the money needed to wage an effective national campaign.
Harris entered the campaign in January with a burst of momentum and support, announcing her bid before a cheering crowd of over 20,000 supporters. That enthusiasm gave hope for many that a woman of color could make history and be elected president and Harris drew notice for moments such as her debate confrontation with Joe Biden over school bussing.
But the early momentum fizzled and in recent weeks, Harris had laid off staff and focused her campaigning on Iowa. Her polling suffered, though Harris had qualified for this month’s Democratic debate.
Harris noted in her e-mail that she couldn’t in good faith claim to have a path forward if she didn’t believe it herself.