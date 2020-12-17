Kansas mayor resigns amid mask mandate death threats

In her resignation letter, Joyce Warshaw refers to people behaving inappropriately with anger, accusations and abuse she has received after she publicly supported a mask mandate.
“Life has dealt out many challenges in our world that have perhaps caused many people to act inappropriately but I do not feel safe in this position anymore and am hopeful in removing myself this anger, accusations and abuse will not fall on anyone else and will calm down,” she wrote.
She said she began receiving threatening emails in early to mid-November when the initial mask mandate was put forth for discussion.
Read more: http://bit.ly/3gUclD2