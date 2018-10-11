Kanye visits the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Rapper Kanye West and football legend Jim Brown visited the White House Thursday for lunch with President Trump.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, West went on an extended monologue on issues ranging from the nature of the universe to mental health, to justice reform, to replacing Air Force One with a hydrogen-powered plane.
His comments were occasionally punctuated with profanity and desk slapping.
Mr. Trump was left as a bystander, mostly nodding in agreement with West before accepting a hug from the superstar.
West defended his support for President Trump, claiming his “Make America Great Again” hat makes him feel like “Superman.”
“They tried to scare me to not wear this hat. My own friends. But this hat it gives me power in a way,” West said.
President Trump says there was no agenda to the lunch with West and Brown, and it was simply a gathering of people he likes and respects.
West, meanwhile, is pressing for Mr. Trump to pardon Larry Hoover, a Chicago gang leader serving six life sentences in federal prison.
