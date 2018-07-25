Kate Brown, Knute Buehler tied in latest poll

SALEM, Ore. – Now that Oregonians are just a little more than three months away from the November election, current Oregon Governor Kate Brown and her Republican challenger Knute Buehler are finding themselves tied in the latest poll.
The Oregonian published the results of the poll conducted and paid for by Gravis Marketing. It shows both candidates each receiving 45% of support from likely voters. 10% of the 770 Oregonians polled were undecided.
That’s a big difference from the same poll conducted in January when Brown had 46% support and Buehler had only 29%
Oregon has not had a Republican governor in more than 30 years.