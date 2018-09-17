Kavanaugh accuser steps forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of attempted sexual assault, is coming forward with her story.
Democrats first learned of her story in July, but Ford did not want to come forward. That changed when a letter detailing her accusations was leaked.
She alleges that a drunken Kavanagh pinned her to a bed and groped her, trying to pull off her clothing while covering her mouth with his hand in a bedroom at a Maryland house party in the 1980s.
Judge Kavanaugh categorically and unequivocally denies Ford’s account of the incident.
“She clearly considers this an attempted rape, she believes that if not for severe intoxication of Brett Kavanaugh she would’ve been raped,” says Debra Katz, Ford’s attorney.
NBC has not verified those claims.
Her story was revealed once before during therapy six year ago.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2NNn3Py