Kavanaugh vote delayed

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has postponed a crucial vote on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination.
The delay comes after an allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl while in high school 36 years ago.
Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser, will testify in a public hearing next week.
Kavanaugh has strongly denied the accusation, and says he wasn’t at the party where Dr. Ford says the assault took place.
Judge Kavanaugh spoke with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in a conference call that lasted more than an hour Monday.
“If Judge Kavanaugh has lied about what happened, that would be disqualifying,” Senator Susan Collins said after the call.
